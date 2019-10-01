Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi said on Tuesday honesty and truthfulness of leadership can lead to the development and prosperity of a state.

Addressing a ceremony of Saylani Welfare Trust Faisalabad in Islamabad, he said the main responsibility of the state is to protect the underprivileged segments of the society.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision is to reform the country on the pattern of the State of Medina which protected its poor and vulnerable people.

President Alvi said good deeds are deeply linked with the society and our religion teaches us humility and humbleness.

Earlier, on Sept 18, the president had said the government was committed to contain population growth in the country.

Talking to United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Country Director Ms. Lina Mahmoud Mousa, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said no country could progress if its population outgrew its resources.

President Alvi said that all segments of the society would be engaged to control population growth in the country.

The president said that he had directed the Council of Islamic Ideology of Pakistan to fully utilize the pulpit to create awareness among masses about vital social issues like women inheritance, malnutrition, and stunted growth, read the statement.