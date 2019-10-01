Share:

Tik Tok is an iOS and Android app introduced by Chinese Company ‘ByteDance’ in 2016 which creates short musical videos. Many Tik Tok users get the videos and pictures of someone’s families and utilize them by a worst way. It is not only wasting youth’s unreturnable time but also it is depriving and generating negative interests within them.

I request government of Pakistan to kindly ban Tik Tok in Pakistan.

WAQAR MOOSA,

Kech.