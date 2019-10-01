MIRPURKHAS - Nara Canal Water Board Director Mansoor Ahmed Memon has launched a tree plantation campaign with the cooperation of Pak Green Foundation in the limits of Nara Canal command area.
He has directed all engineers, sub-divisional officers and the other staff to plant more and more trees so that rising temperatures could be brought down by reducing pollution in the atmosphere.
He announced that he himself, along with members of the staff, would plant trees every Friday at the distributaries and minors as well as channels of the canal.
Memon declared the campaign open by planting a tree at 18 mile Mori near Sindhri where other engineers also planted trees. Pak Green Foundation President Niaz Pathan was also present on the occasion. Sources have told The Nation that Pak Green Foundation will provide saplings for the campaign free of cost.