Earlier it was reported that Boris Johnson was on the verge of revealing the details of his final Brexit plan to EU leaders within the next 24 hours.

Boris Johnson brushed away criticism of leaked plans to manage the Irish border after Brexit.

"As far as I can make out from what I've seen from the response from Brussels and I think Dublin, they're not talking about the proposals that we're actually going to be taking, they're talking about some stuff that went in previously," Johnson said.

He added that he expected a certain amount of criticism from those opposed to Brexit in his role as prime minister.

"Quite a few people don't want Brexit to be done and I think, rightly or wrongly, they conceive of me as the person who is helping to deliver Brexit and it is inevitable that I am going to come under a certain amount of shot and shell. I don’t mind that in the least," Johnson stressed.

The plan will include his alternative to the Irish backstop, an all-Ireland "economic zone" that would allow agricultural and food products to move around Ireland without border checks, The Telegraph cited sources as saying on Monday.

Earlier, Britain’s Parliament was suspended for five weeks by the prime minister in a special prorogation order, signed by the Queen as head of state.

The PM claimed in August that he intended to prorogue Parliament for five weeks, from September until 14 October, for a Queen's Speech to outline the new government's agenda.

However, the UK Supreme Court ruled Boris Johnson 's decision to suspend Parliament until 14 October "unlawful".

Brexit has been postponed several times amid the country's failure to internally negotiate the divorce terms and is now scheduled to take place on October 31. Johnson is currently confronted by strong opposition at home over his overt determination to pull the United Kingdom out of the bloc by the deadline, even if that meant doing so without a deal.