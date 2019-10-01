Share:

The case of former accountability judge Arshad Malik’s “immoral video” took another turn on Tuesday when reports surfaced on the media that civil judge Shaista Kundi had excused herself from hearing proceedings against three suspects, who had been detained by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), for interrogation in the same case.

Sources familiar with the matter revealed that the judge was approached for the acquittal of the three suspects from the concerned parties. However, judge Kundi reported the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and excused herself from the case.

Reportedly, she has also been issued an appreciation certificate for her code of conduct and discipline by Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

Earlier in September, a local court had acquitted the three suspects namely Nasir Janjua, Mahar Ghulam Jilani and Khurram Yousaf over lack of evidence in the FIA’s report. They had been sent on a five-day physical remand under the FIA custody for further investigation into the case.

Judicial Magistrate Saqib Jawad had ordered removal of three accused persons’ names from the case.