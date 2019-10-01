Share:

LAHORE - punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Monday directed the officials concerned to expedite work on energy generation from waste projects and enhance coordination with the federal government to remove the bottlenecks. Chairing a meeting at Civil Secretariat to review progress on the energy projects, he said the project would help overcome environmental pollution besides generating power and helping waste authorities manage waste effectively. The CS said that dumping waste in the open not only harms land but also affects human beings and livestock, adding that under the project garbage would be used to produce electricity. He said that faults in the waste management system have been removed to improve cleanliness in cities. Energy Secretary Aamir Jan briefed the meeting that initially the waste to energy project was for five cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala. The project would go a long way in effective waste management, protection of environment and power generation, he maintained. Administrative secretaries of local government and environment and other relevant officers attended the meeting.