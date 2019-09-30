SANAA - Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group on Monday released hundreds of Yemeni prisoners in a unilateral move the United Nations hoped would help revive a stalled peace process. “Our initiative proves our credibility in implementing the Sweden agreement and we call on the other party to take a comparable step,” the head of the Houthis’ prisoner affairs committee, Abdul Qader al-Murtada, told reporters at Sanaa’s central prison. Dozens of men in clean, new, white clothing walked out of the prison and lined up outside, supervised by men in military uniforms.
