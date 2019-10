Share:

LAHORE - Young Muslim Gymkhana defeated Islampura Gymkhana by 2 wickets in a friendly cricket match played here the other day. Islampura Gymkhana, batting first, scored 255 runs in 35 overs. Muhammad Ali hammered 80 runs while Shah Mir hit 70 and Subhan 50 runs. Young Muslim Gymkhana replied well and achieved the target for the loss of 8 wickets. Shahzad slammed 124 runs and Ali 46. From the losing side, Umar Khan grabbed 5 wickets.