ISLAMABAD- The capital police chief has issued transfer and posting orders of 16 newly promoted Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

A notification in this regard has also been issued, he said. According to him, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan has transferred and posted Israr Ahmed and Kazim Manzoor as DSPs traffic while Muhammad Nawaz Bhatti was appointed as DSP Investigation. He added Sajjad Haider Shah and Haq Nawaz Ranjha were also transferred and posted as DSPs Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) by the top boss of Islamabad police. Similarly, Zulfiqar Ahmed has been posted in CTD/CID whereas Abdul Razzaq was deputed in Prime Minister House and Mubarak Ali was appointed as DSP Motor Transport, the spokesman said.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar posted Muhammad Ameer in Special Branch as DSP, he said adding that Bashir Ahmed would perform his duty as DSP Security at Awan e Sadr. Imtiaz Ali Shah has been transferred and posted as DSP VVIP Route while Farooq Ahmed will serve in Security Division as DSP, the spokesman said. He mentioned Muhammad Farooq was posted as DSP Law and Order and Muhammad Islam was appointed as DSP Foreign Mission. All the newly appointed DSPs have assumed their charges following the directions of capital police chief Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan, the spokesman said.