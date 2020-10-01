Share:

Accountability court on Thursday has ordered to seize properties and assets of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana case.

During the hearing headed by judge Syed Asghar Ali, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has presented complete details of Nawaz Sharif’s properties, cars and bank accounts.

NAB had alleged Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif of getting cars from former PM Yousaf Raza Gillani through illegal way.

Zardari had only paid 15 percent cost of the cars by using his fake accounts, however, Libya and United Arab Emirates (UAE) also gifted him cars when he was serving as president, NAB prosecutor told.

NAB official claimed that Asif Ali Zardari used these cars for his personal work instead of submitting them to Toshakhana.