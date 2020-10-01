Share:

RAWALPINDI - Additional District and Sessions Judge Islamabad (East) Zeba Chaudhry along with Civil Judge Adnan Rashid and Assistant Commissioner Islamabad Mehrin Baloch paid a visit to Adiala Jail here on Wednesday. The judges were received by Superintendent of Adiala Jail Chaudhry Asghar Ali and other staff. During the visit, the judges and assistant commissioner inspected Coronavirus Front Desk, Jail Entry Point, Walk-through Gate, Screening Machine and provision of sanitizer and gloves to the staffers and inmates.