The Indian government has willingly abandoned India’s façade of a secular and democratic state. This trend has been accelerated ever since August 5 last year. In the latest in the series of India’s demonstration of an abject disregard for human rights, the government has frozen the accounts of Amnesty International in India, thereby making sure that the organisation cannot carry out its duties in the country.

This is nothing but a calculated move to ensure that Amnesty has to leave the country. The only logical reason for this is the group’s criticism of the military siege in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK). Human rights groups have (belatedly) begun calling out the Indian state for its transgressions in IIOK. And much like any other fascist government in history, this is not tolerable in Modi’s India.

The fact that Amnesty International is being prevented from working in India should come as a surprise to no one. The Modi government has consistently flouted rights of minorities, and it is not planning to stop anytime soon, as witnessed by the decision to block a rights advocacy organisation from operating.

Pakistan has been highlighting the Indian state’s transgressions for a year now. Most of our calls have been ignored by the international community at large; only friendly nations and neutral stakeholders have come out to censure India’s actions. This however, should be a good wake-up call. India will not stop its crimes against the Kashmiris until global power centres make a concerted attempt to denounce India’s treatment of Kashmiris. Economic sanctions for a fascist state would not be out of order. Merely issuing diplomatic condemnations has not worked so far. IIOK has needed a drastic intervention for the past year; it is unlikely that Amnesty’s expulsion will be the catalyst for a change in international policy. But with each extremist action, India makes it more difficult for their partners to look the other way.