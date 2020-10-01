Share:

LAHORE - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednes­day extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Rana Sanaullah, Capt (retd) Muham­mad Safdar and others till October 6 in Lahore NAB office clash case.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta con­ducted the case pro­ceedings, wherein, Rana Sanaullah, Capt (retired), Muhammad Safdar and 27 others appeared before the court.

The court, after a brief hearing, extended interim bails of all ac­cused till October 6.

The Chung police had registered a case against PML-N leader­ship including Maryam Nawaz and party work­ers under Section 147, 149, 290, 291, 440, 109, 353 and 186 of Crimi­nal Procedure Code and ATA Sections over clash with police on August 11 at NAB office during appearance of Maryam Nawaz before investi­gation team in connec­tion with illegal trans­fer of 180 acres land in Raiwind.

The PML-N workers pelted stones at police officials and tried to break the barriers out­side the NAB office as Maryam Nawaz

reached NAB office. However, the police re­sorted to baton charge

to disperse the mob and arrested several protesters.