LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Wednesday took notice of the rising number of murders in Punjab and directed the police to take immediate steps to curb the rising incidents of murder, robbery and theft.

Presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order at the Civil Secretariat, Raja Basharat said that it was the responsibility of the government to provide security to the people. He stressed that the implementation of ban on carrying arms in the courts should be ensured, adding that there should be strict action against illegal housing societies and illegal occupation mafias.

He directed all RPOs to stop the rise in crime and restore government writ and public confidence.

The meeting reviewed the security arrangements for Chehlum processions and Urs Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh.

It was briefed that Army and Rangers troops would also be ready to assist the district administration.

Basharat directed that security and strict SOPs of corona be strictly observed.

Provincial Minister for Sports Timur Ahmad Khan, Minister for Population

Welfare Hashim Dogar, Minister for Labour Anser Majeed, Additional Chief

Secretary Home, Additional IG Special Branch, Additional IG CTD and other

concerned officers were also present while Divisional Commissioners and RPOs across the province participated via video link.