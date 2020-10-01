Share:

RAWALPINDI -In Islamabad, police found body of a man from a flat located at G-10/3, the jurisdiction of PS Ramna and shifted it to PIMS for post-mortem.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Siddique (55), who is said to be serving as Naib Qasid in Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they said. The reason behind the death was yet to be ascertained by the doctors.

A police official told media that Muhammad Siddique was living in G-10/3 and was absent from duty for last three days. One of his colleagues visited his flat to know the reason for his absence from duty when he felt foul smell emitting from flat. Police was alerted by the colleague on which cops rushed to the crime scene and found Siddique dead.

The body was moved to PIMS for autopsy while police are investigating the matter, he said.