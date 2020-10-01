Share:

LAHORE-The classes of BS programs at the University of Health Sciences (UHS), which were postponed in March this year due to coronavirus, will resume from October 15.

The decision was taken at a UHS faculty meeting on Wednesday chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram. Classes in the four-year degree program in Genetics and Molecular Biology, Public Health and Biomedical Sciences and the five-year degree program in Physical Therapy will be held at Jinnah Campus, Kala Shah Kaku. UHS VC has directed to complete all the arrangements as per the government SOPs.

He directed Director Operations, Jinnah Campus, Dr Farhan Zahid to ensure immaculate arrangements for the comfort, health and safety of students in classrooms and hostels.

It was decided at the meeting that dining halls and common rooms would not be made operational in the hostels at present and food would be provided to the students in their rooms. While passing directions to ensure the security of students especially female students and faculty, Prof Javed Akram said that he would request IG Police Punjab Inam Ghani to ensure 24 hours presence and patrolling of police mobiles along with university security in the new campus.

He also directed to make sure the presence of an ambulance and medical staff on campus. Professor Javed Akram warned the staff that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.