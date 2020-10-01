Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Restaurants Unity Association (LRU) has urged the government to waive off the rent for the lockdown period (March to August) of restaurants, cafes and cafeterias established on government premises.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, LRU President Aamer Rafique Qureshi said that due to the coronavirus pandemic, these businesses suffered huge losses and thus the government should provide them with a relief package.

“We also urge the government to reduce the rent by 50 percent for restaurants, cafes and cafeterias for the next six months (from August to February),” he added.

He further said that the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is illegally shutting down the restaurants, cafes and cafeterias running in government parks.

He appealed to the government to stop the PHA from harassing and demanding rents from them. He also accused the PHA of not extending the lease of many restaurants, cafes and cafeterias established in government parks and only giving the lease to its favourites.