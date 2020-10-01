Share:

Massive month-long campaign to raise awareness about breast cancer in the country starts on Thursday.

The month of October has been dedicated as the month of pinktober. Walks, seminars and conferences will be held nationwide and girls educational institutions to be targeted to apprise people about the disease during the month.

Health ministry will make arrangements to provide online assistance round the clock through screening centers at designated locations across Pakistan to reduce mortality and morbidity caused by disease in the country.

Media will play role in highlighting the issue and breaking the taboos about breast cancer.