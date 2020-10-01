Share:

Chairman Peace Committee Gujranwala, member Ittehad-e-Bain ul Musleemein Council Punjab Qari Muhammad Saleem Zahid called on DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan.

Chairman Peace Committee Qari Muhammad Saleem Zahid and DIG Operations Lahore discussed matters and issues related to the need of the hour to increase mutual harmony and brotherhood among different sects and religions of society.

Chairman Peace Committee Qari Muhammad Saleem Zahid lauded the untiring efforts of Lahore Police in general and DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan in particular for conducting all the programs of Muharram ul Haram in peaceful manner.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan and Qari Muhammad Saleem Zahid pledged to enhance joint efforts to further promote interfaith harmony and brotherhood among different sections of society.

Ashfaq Khan said that Lahore Police will continue its efforts to promote mutual harmony and brotherhood, eliminating hatred in the society in collaboration and coordination of Ulema, members Peace Committees, community and religious leaders of different schools of thought.

Ashfaq Khan said that all the segments of society will have to step forward and act collectively for permanent peace in the country. Ashfaq Khan lauded the important role of religious leaders and community representatives for ensuring peaceful Muharram ul Haram this year.