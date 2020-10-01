Share:

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday congratulated Chinese government and people on National Day of the People’s Republic of China and said that China is Pakistan’s most trustworthy friend.

Usman Buzdar, in a statement, said Pakistan-China friendship is an example for entire world as it stood with Pakistan at every difficult moment. He said Chinese nation along with their leadership led a successful struggle against poverty, unemployment and corruption.

Punjab CM said that Pakistan and China are on page on international issues, peace and mutual respect. The relations between the two countries improved significantly during tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan.