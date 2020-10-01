Share:

No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Eleven imported COVID-19 cases were confirmed, the commission said in its daily report.

Three new suspected COVID-19 cases from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, but no new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.

On Wednesday, 16 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 2,865 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,679 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 186 remained hospitalized, with one in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,414, including the 186 patients still being treated.

Altogether 80,594 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 7,241 close contacts were still under medical observation after 796 were discharged Wednesday, according to the commission.

Also on Wednesday, 10 new asymptomatic cases, all from outside the mainland, were reported, and no asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

The commission said 363 asymptomatic cases, including 361 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By the end of Wednesday, 5,087 confirmed cases including 105 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), together with 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR and 514 cases including seven deaths in Taiwan.

A total of 4,827 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 483 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.