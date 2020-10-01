Share:

ISLAMABAD-Traffic jam was witnessed in several areas of capital inclining on Expressway on Wednesday when traffic police placed roadblocks to escort convoy of Dr Abdullah Abdullah, the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) of Afghanistan to Noor Khan Airbase.

The international delegation jetted off to Afghanistan in a special plane from Noor Khan Airbase. The VVIP movement coupled with mismanagement on part of Islamabad Traffic Police and district administration caused traffic disruption in capital. Owing to negligence of ITP and its bosses, gigantic traffic jam occurred at Zero Point, all the interchanges connecting with Islamabad Expressway, Faizabad Interchange, IJ Principal Road, Old Murree Road, Rawal Chowk, Dhoke Sohan, Iqbal Town, Murree Road, Shamasabad, Dhoke Kala Khan Interchange, Shakrial, Old Shakrial, Khana Bridge, Lehtrar Road, Khanna East, Khanna West, Fizaia, Koral Interchange, Airport Road, PWD, Naval Anchorage, Kaak Bridge, Sihala, Kahuta Road, Japan Road, DHA-2 Gate and T Chowk Rawat causing immense troubles for the commuters and the pedestrians. Motorists registered strong protest over apathy on part of Islamabad Traffic Police that led to horrific traffic jam in capital and roads leading to it.

“What irks us more is that ITP bosses and officials never ever issue any prior advisory to avoid inconvenience during VVIP movement,” said Ammad Khan, a student. He said officials of ITP were seen nowhere to control traffic rush. Another vehicle owner namely Gulbaz Khan said he was stuck in worst traffic jam on Islamabad Expressway for last 40 minutes but the authorities failed in easing the traffic rush.

“I am going to deliver food to my sick father admitted in PIMS but trapped in worst traffic jam at Koral and could not move even an inch,” said a motorcyclist.

Many other commuters came very hard over ITP and its bosses for their failure in controlling traffic congestion in federal capital upon arrival of dignitaries, VVIPs, diplomats and other state guests.