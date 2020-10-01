Share:

Rawalpindi-An accountability court (AC) on Wednesday convicted PML-N’s former legislator and ex-provincial minister Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz in a case having assets beyond income and handed down a jail term of 10 years.

The court also imposed Rs50 million fine on the former minister.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a corruption reference against Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz, the ex-MNA and close aide of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, accusing him of having assets beyond means.

AC Special Judge Pervez Ismail Joya, after examining the case facts and hearing the witness testimonies, sentenced Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz to 10-year in jail while fine of Rs50 million was also imposed.

The NAB officials arrested Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz from outside the courtroom soon after the verdict.

The reference against the convict was filed in 2002 by NAB.

An accountability court had declared the five-time MPA and one-time MNA from Gujar Khan as proclaimed offender for not appearing in the court in a NAB reference. But, he got interim bail before arrest from the Lahore High Court.

Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz had also gone abroad after the dismissal of the Nawaz Sharif government by the than military dictator General (R) Pervez Musharraf.

He had filed his nomination papers through his attorney for elections which were rejected by the returning officer, Nazir Tahir.