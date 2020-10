Share:

RAWALPINDI - A judicial magistrate on Wednesday remanded an accused in police custody for four days in the case of murdering four members of a family including three women and injuring another female in Dhoke Kamal Din on September 28.

Civil Judge/Judicial Magistrate of Airport police station Sardar Umer Aslam sent Ghulam Abbas on physical remand for investigation as the police claimed they had to question the suspect about the other people involved in the quadruple murder and injuring a woman.