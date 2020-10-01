Share:

The Maltese police are investigating a cyberattack that has grounded all IT systems at Transport Malta, the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

Transport Malta, a government body responsible for the country's air, land and sea transport, said it had suspended all its service due to technical problems caused by the attack on its information systems.

The agency said the technical difficulties were the result of a cyberattack that appeared to have taken place on the night between Sept. 25-26, when the difficulties were first experienced.

It said that upon the first indication of a cyberattack, its technical experts had called in the police for an investigation.

Transport Malta did not say whether any information on their systems had been compromised or any data stolen.