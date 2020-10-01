Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood has said that the policy decision regarding restoration of students unions will be taken in the Cabinet meeting. He said that after taking decision in the cabinet, it will be brought to Nation Assembly for approval. He stated this in the National Assembly Sub Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training held here Wednesday. The meeting was convened by the MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi to review the issue of restoration of students unions.

The concept of students unions in Pakistan was different from the other world, he added. Shafqat said that the government will also provide the opportunity of other healthy activities besides education. He said that the students of a University in Karachi misused their power on the name of students unions. He suggested that the talk about students unions should be arranged in the meetings of universities' Vice Chancellors. Being an education minister, it is my duty to provide quality education to students, he added. Member National Assembly Kheeal Das informed that a bill regarding students unions had been passed in province Sindh. Federal Education Minister while responding to Kheeal Das said that we will review the students union bill passed in Sindh, so we can decide whether it can be adopted or not.