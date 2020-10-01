Share:

KARACHI - The Ehsaas Programme centre in Karachi’s Malir Model Colony was closed down for a week due to security concerns. The management of the centre requested a Rangers van to be stationed outside it due to security threats. They added that implementation of coronavirus SOPs at the centre could not be made possible as they had a capacity of registering 150 people but over 600 people came to the centre. People from the areas of Khokrapar, Model Colony, Jaffar-e-Tayyar and Laasi Goth visit this single centre for their registrations, leading to violations of the virus SOPs.