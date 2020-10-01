Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday said that the era of lip-service was over now and the Opposition must understand that it could not deceive the people by mere sloganeering.

He was talking to parliamentatrians who called on him at his office to apprise him of the problems in their contituencies.

"There is no room for fulfilling opportunists’ agenda in the new Pakistan" he remarked, adding that the politics of propaganda was the inherent policy of the opposition parties. Usman Buzdar regretted that the opposition always took advantage of lies and deceit. "Save-corruption is the only agenda of the Opposition", he added. Makhdoom Syed Mubeen Ahmed, MNA, Parliamentary Secretary (Mines) Sardar Muhammad Ahmed Khan Nawaz Chandia, Makhdoom Syed Shah Jamal, Makhdoom Syed Safdar Bukhari, Wali Faqir, and Qazi Zafar Naveed were among the politicians who called on the chief minister

Separately, different assembly members including Ghulam Ali Asghar Khan, Shahabuddin Khan, Ghazanfar Abbas, Taimoor Ali Lali, Bilal Asghar Warraich, Ahsan Jehangir, Ijaz Khan, Amir Anayat Shahani, Muhammad Ijaz Hussain, and Gulraiz Afzal Gondal also called on Chief Minister and apprised him about their constituency-related problems.

"No one will be allowed to create hurdles in meeting the genuine demands of the parliamentarians and constituency-related problems will be solved on a priority basis", he observed. The chief minister said that the PTI government had been working on public welfare projects and rectified the past mistakes. He lamented that the past governments had transferred south Punjab funds to other projects, and, consequently, the people of south Punjab remained entangled in the quagmire of poverty and backwardness. He accused the opposition parties of deceiving the people in the name of development.

The chief minister viewed that those creating hurdles in the journey of development were not loyal to the nation and advised the opposition to shun negative politics after the APC fiasco.

The CM remarked that the incumbent PTI government was the most transparent in the history of the country and will complete its tenure despite hue and cry of the opposition.

He emphasized the PTI government had given south Punjab the right of development and the dream of south Punjab secretariat had been materialized. The model designs of Multan and Bahawalpur secretariats have been approved and the ADP of south Punjab will be evolved separately and the south Punjab budget will also be ring-fenced, concluded the chief minister.