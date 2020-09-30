Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ghana Ali is a Pakistani television, film and theater actress. She is known for her work in Pakistani dramas.

Ali earned commercial success with a lead role in the Geo TV drama serial Sangdil. She made her film debut with the musical-drama Rangreza, which was released in 2017. She is an astonishing Pakistani actress and a model who is in the industry since 2015 since then she remained a part of many super hit Pakistani dramas. Recently, the diva has been spotted enjoying vacations in Northern areas of Pakistan.

She was dressed casually wearing black trouser and t-shirt paired with black sneakers.