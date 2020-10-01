Share:

ISLAMABAD - Since the opposition wants to call a requisitioned session of the National Assembly, the government has planned to summon a regular session of both the National Assembly and Senate by the third week of next month.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs would submit a summary to President Arif Alvi for calling the session of the National Assembly and Senate in the third week of October, parliamentary sources told the Nation.

The government has planned to submit the summary to avoid a requisitioned session of the National Assembly. President Arif Alvi, source said, would immediately summon the sessions of both the houses [National Assembly and Senate]. It may be noted that this government has normally summoned the session of the National Assembly only 24 hours before the session.

Sources said that the senior leaders of PTI would also hold meetings with the parliamentary leaders of its allied partners. The government side would take the parliamentary leaders into confidence about the upcoming legislation planning in the house.

On the other hand, the opposition wants to discuss in length the current political situation with reference to recent arrest of leaders of the opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

The opposition would also raise the matter of the recent increase in prices of life saving drugs. The opposition has also submitted call-attention in the National Assembly Secretariat about the recent increase in prices of medicines. The opposition side also wants to announce its plan to start an anti-government campaign on the floor of the house. The opposition would also submit an application to the speaker N ational Assembly to issue a production order of arrested members. About reopening of the schools, the opposition would raise concerns with the government for not taking house into confidence before taking a big decision.