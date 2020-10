Share:

ISLAMABAD - Tarnol police have arrested two persons during checking in its jurisdiction, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said that SP (Saddar) Muhammad Sarfaraz Virk constituted a special team for checking in the area.

This team headed by DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan searched two car occupants later identified as Ali Ahmed and Jamal and recovered badged- caps of police and police light, weapons and vehicle used in crime. Case has been registered against them at Tarnol police station.