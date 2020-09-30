Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal inaugurated Italy-Pakistan Footwear Technological Centre here Wednesday. Ambassador of Italy in Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese and Ambassador of Pakistan in Italy attended inaugural ceremony through video link. Newly elected chairman Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association Imran Malik, outgoing chairman Muhammad Younas and industrialists related to footwear industry attended the ceremony. While talking to media, Aslam Iqbal said that the establishment of Italy-Pakistan footwear technological centre is a good step which will help to improve the standard of local industry. He said problems of leather and footwear industry will be resolved on priority basis and every possible step will be taken to promote this sector. This sector will be made exportable with the consultation of all stakeholders. He said that cluster development project with the collaboration of UNIDO is continuing and this project will be made result-oriented. He said that 1.5 billion rupees have been allocated to impart latest training to the youth. Participation of women in manufacturing sector is being ensured. Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the biggest programme of employment in the history of Punjab is being launched. Under this programe soft loan upto Rs.1 crore will be provided.