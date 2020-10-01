Share:

The Old Bailey criminal court in London has held a series of sessions to hear arguments on the WikiLeaks founder's potential extradition to the United States since 7 September, after a six-month delay due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Sputnik is live from outside of the Old Bailey as the hearing into Julian Assange's extradition to the US is drawing to a close.

However, the final decision is not expected until next year.

The WikiLeaks founder has been indicted by the US Department of Justice on 18 charges, mostly regarding violations under the Espionage Act, and is facing extradition from the United Kingdom to the United States. If convicted of these charges, he faces up to 175 years in prison.