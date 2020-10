Share:

Kandhkot - Kandhkot- Kashmore police on wednesday nabbed two drug peddlers besides recovering 48 english wine bottles from the limits of kashmore city police station. According to press release issued by police headquarters kandhkot, SHO kashmore Akbar Ali Channa and his team on a tip-off tried to stop a car but the driver ignored and also accelerated his car, police party chased it and succeeded in nabbing two drug peddlers namely Abdul Sami Rajpoot and Ghulam Rasool Ghorri.