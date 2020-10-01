Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday directed the concerned authorities to timely complete the ongoing development projects particularly in health and education sector.

Presiding over a high-level meeting here at Chief Minister Secretariat, he said provision of conducive learning environment and quality health services was among the priorities of his government.

The meeting was attended besides others by Special Assistant to CM on Information Kamran Bangash, MPA Mian Sharafat Ali, Additional Chief Secretary Shakil Qadir, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Vice Chancellor Agriculture University and other high officials.

Mahmood Khan said that keeping in view public needs, a realistic development strategy had been devised. Concrete steps would be taken for timely launching and completion of all ongoing projects, he added. He said the provincial government was committed to inaugurate all mega projects in time to facilitate the people as soon as possible. The Chief Minister warned that every department would be responsible for timely implementation of projects reflected in Annual Development Programme.

While briefing the forum about progress so far made on development projects in education and health sectors, it was told that Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Matta would be upgraded to category B hospital while civil work on project would commence in November this year.

Further, for the establishment of Pead’s Hospital Swat land demarcation process had been completed while PC-II of the project had already been approved and civil work would be started by December this year.

The meeting was informed that, land had been identified for establishing Agriculture University Swat whereas summary for acquisition of land had been submitted to relevant authorities. By January next year the ground breaking of the project would be performed. Furthermore, for the establishment of women university in Swat handing and taking over of land had been done while civil work would be started soon.

The forum was informed that PC-II for the establishment of dentistry college in Saidu Medical College was approved and consultant for the project had been hired. Similarly, project director for setting up of University of Engineering Technology had been hired who will look after the activities of project. Civil work on the project will be started by December this year which would be completed within three years.