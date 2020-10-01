Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani ordered relevant authorities on Wednesday to seal a private school, World Grammar Learning School, in Kharadar.

The minister issued the directive during surprise visits to schools in the locality.

He expressed anger over SOP violations at various private schools and instructed the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh director-general to ensure that pandemic guidelines were being observed at all institutions.

Upon visiting Madrassa-e-Islamia School, Ghani corrected the seating arrangements so as to ensure social distancing and directed the school’s authorities to make certain all students and staff wore face masks, regularly used sanitisers and maintained distances.

He also issued these directives during a surprise visit to DJ Sindh Government Science College.

The minister directed the administrations of schools he visited to ensure the implementation of SOPs, saying that it was necessary for the students and teachers’ safety.