Share:

ISLAMABAD-National Assembly (NA) body on Federal Education and Professional Training (FE&PT) on Wednesday stressed to formulate a comprehensive policy to prevent drugs use among students in educational institutions.

This was recommended in 1st meeting of the sub-committee on FE&PT chaired by convener Member National Assembly (MNA) Sadaqat Ali Khan Abbasi here. Discussing the bill of “The Prevention of Drugs Usage in Educational Institutions Bill 2020” moved by MNA Uzma Riaz, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) officials said that the regulatory body is working since 2015 to control the drugs usage in educational institutions. MNA Dr. Shazia Sobia said that the majority of drugs cases have been reported from Quaid-i-Azam (QAU). MNA Andleeb Abbas informed that a meeting held with the Prime Minister concluded to give a comprehensive policy to end the narcotics use from educational institutions. She said that there should be a ban on selling of cigarettes in areas of 100 meters of any educational institutions. The committee convener Sadaqat Abbasi sought a detailed report on use of drugs in educational institutions.

He said that along with prevention of drugs, a policy for rehabilitation of addict students is also required. The committee also discussed and approved “The Minorities Educational Seats Bill 2020,” moved by MNA Jameshed Thomas.

MNA Jamshed Thomas said that universities must have quota for minorities.

Minister for FE&PT Shafqat Mahmood said that minorities represent 3.72 percent of the country and the government is working to fix the quota of the minorities in universities as per their ratio in the country. The committee, meanwhile, approved the bill for minorities’ seats. The committee also discussed the matter of restoration of students unions in educational institutions. Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmod said that the policy decision of restoration of students unions will be taken in the cabinet. He added that students should be given relaxation in other activities along with providing education.

However, the minister said “In Karachi University, workers of specific universities were involved in violent activities in the name of student unions.”

Minister Shafqat Mahmood also said that the Vice Chancellors’ meetings should also discuss the matter of restoration of student unions in universities.

MNA Khel Das remarked that Sindh assembly has already passed the bill regarding restoration of student unions.

Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that the government will look into the student unions bill passed in the Sindh Assembly.