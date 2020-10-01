Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation team yesterday grilled former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in illegal appointment case of Mineral Development Corporation’s managing director.

According to sources, NAB probe team investigated the former PM around one hour and asked questions about appointment of MDC’s MD. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, during recording his statement, admitted that he had posted the MDC MD on merit and he did not violate rules and regulations. He also provided the documents related to the case. NAB team has given him a questionnaire with directions to submit it with detailed answers. Sources said that Abbasi was confident during the investigation and replied the answers of probe team’s queries with the documentary evidence.

The Bureau had summoned PML-N senior leader Abbasi in case of illegal appointment of Managing Director Mineral Development Corporation on Wednesday. NAB Rawalpindi had asked him to bring all the records of appointment.

Talking to media in front of NAB gate, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said NAB could arrest anyone in Pakistan any time. He said the NAB had arrested Shahbaz Sharif during trial which was highly condemnable act. He said he was facing charges of appointment of MD MDC years ago. He declared the accountability process was just a political stunt. He said, NAB and federal minsters did not know anything about money laundering but they had addressed 175 press conferences on this issue. He said former PM and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif was still facing severe health issues.

Abbasi said, there was no MD of any department of petroleum ministry and only a board was running affairs of all departments of petroleum ministry.

Former PM Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail and others have been accused of awarding the LNG Terminal-1 contract in a non-transparent way. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been accused of illegally appointing Sheikh Imranul Haq as the managing director of PSO and Yaqoob Sattar as the deputy managing director (finance) while he was serving as the minister of petroleum and natural resources from June 7, 2013 to July 28, 2018.