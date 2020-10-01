Share:

Lashing out at ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that his recent speech was aimed at blackmailing institutions.

Talking to journalist, Fawad Chaudhry said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) supremo had hatched various conspiracies against the institutions in his tenure. He said that Nawaz Sharif wanted institutions fight with each other.

Responding to Nawaz Sharif’s recent speech, Fawad Chaudhry asked that why he kept silence for three years if he had been ordered to resign?

Fawad Chaudhry said that Nawaz Sharif was reluctant to return homeland but he wanted PML-N’s workers to take to the streets. The minister said the government was taking measures to bring Nawaz Sharif back to the country.