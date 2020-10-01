Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has expressed concern over the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Karachi.

The NCOC meeting was held here yesterday to review the Covid-19 situation in the country particularly after the reopening of schools. It is to be mentioned here that the country recorded 747 cases during the 24 hours, out of which, at least 365 cases were from the port city. During the meeting, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan highlighted that the strategy of smart lockdowns, contact-tracing and following health protocols is essential for controlling the spread of the virus.

Secretary Health Sindh, Zahid Abassi told the meeting that civil administration of Karachi was monitoring the situation and that appropriate administrative action will be taken in regards to virus prevalence after consultations with all the stakeholders. Pakistan has recorded 312,263 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, with the country reaching its peak in early June. At least 296,881 people have recovered from the disease in the country. About 6,479 people have succumbed to the virus. Sindh, till date, has recorded 136,795 cases.

In the third phase of reopening of educational institutions, primary schools were also opened across the country on Wednesday. Primary classes have resumed under strict Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs). Pakistan had imposed strict lockdown across the country in March after the spread of the pandemic in the country. The lockdown was gradually relaxed and economic activity was allowed to resume. There are now 8,903 active cases in the country, officials revealed.