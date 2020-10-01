Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that 86 new co­rona cases have surfaced in Punjab during the last 24 hours but not a single patient has died of the co­rona during this period.

In a statement, he said that the number of active corona patients was 1695 while 95,449 patients have been recovered.

“A total of 12, 39, 211 patients have been test­ed in Punjab so far while as many as 11,239 were tested during the last 24 hours”, he said.

He stated that 97 pa­tients were under treat­ment in Punjab govern­ment hospitals including 22 in Lahore while 2,234 have died so far in Punjab. The CM made it clear that corona SOPs will be strict­ly implemented in educa­tional institutions and ac­tion will be taken in case of non-compliance.