LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that 86 new corona cases have surfaced in Punjab during the last 24 hours but not a single patient has died of the corona during this period.
In a statement, he said that the number of active corona patients was 1695 while 95,449 patients have been recovered.
“A total of 12, 39, 211 patients have been tested in Punjab so far while as many as 11,239 were tested during the last 24 hours”, he said.
He stated that 97 patients were under treatment in Punjab government hospitals including 22 in Lahore while 2,234 have died so far in Punjab. The CM made it clear that corona SOPs will be strictly implemented in educational institutions and action will be taken in case of non-compliance.