LAHORE-Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that 86 new corona cases have surfaced in Punjab during the last 24 hours but not a single patient has died of the corona during this period. In a statement, he said that the number of active corona patients was 1695 while 95,449 patients have been recovered. “A total of 12, 39, 211 patients have been tested in Punjab so far while as many as 11,239 were tested during the last 24 hours”, he said.

He stated that 97 patients were under treatment in Punjab government hospitals including 22 in Lahore while 2,234 have died so far in Punjab. The CM made it clear that corona SOPs will be strictly implemented in educational institutions and action will be taken in case of non-compliance.

“Those who tried to politicize corona have faced defeat and the opposition tried to hoodwink the people through negative politics.

The elements bent upon dividing the nation at every occasion should look rather into their own peep”, advised the CM.

CM felicitates

Malik Amjad Noon

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated Malik Amjad Ali Noon on assuming the charge of the post of chairman Lahore Waste Management Company.

While extending good wishes to him, the CM maintained that ensuring cleanliness in Lahore city was a gigantic task and the government will provide all-out support in this regard. “It is hoped that your experience will be useful in maintaining the cleanliness of the city and you should develop an effective team to achieve targets. I am sanguine that you will ensure cleanliness arrangements by arranging the best service delivery according to the public expectations”, the CM concluded.

CM greets people’s republic of china on its National Day

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the People’s Republic of China on its national day.

In his message, the CM stated that Pakistan-China friendship is exemplary in the whole world while China is the most trusted friend of Pakistan. “It is encouraging to see that China has stood firmly with Pakistan in every hour of trial. It is commendable that the Chinese nation has waged a successful struggle against corruption, unemployment, and poverty under its great leadership and the speedy development of the People’s Republic of China is a role model for all of us”, he observed.

The CM further stated that Pakistan-China relations had been further strengthened through a multi-billion dollar CPEC project and both the countries had a unanimous point of view on international issues, peace, and mutual respect.

“During the tenure of the incumbent government, the Pakistan-China relations have been further strengthened, concluded the CM.

