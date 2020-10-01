Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 12-party alliance of the opposition parties has called its meeting on October 2 so as to draw a roadmap of rallies and protests against the incumbent government.

According to sources, the central leadership of the opposition parties would virtually participate in the meeting. The meeting will also decide on key officials of Pakistan Democratic Movement formed by the opposition parties in line with the decisions taken in the All Parties Conference (APC). The next meeting of the PDM Steering Committee will be held on October 5 under the chairmanship of PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal. The chair will be on rotational basis, according to the opposition parties.

The opposition parties had, a day earlier, decided to hold their first rally under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement on October 11 in Quetta as part of their strategy to oust the PTI-led government.