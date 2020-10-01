Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday appointed Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi as Chief of the Naval Staff and promoted him to the rank of Admiral.

Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi will succeed Admiral Zafar Mahmood who will relinquish the command of Pakistan Navy on October 7. His promotion to the rank of Admiral will be effective from the date of assuming command of Pakistan Navy.

The change of command ceremony will be held at PNS ZAFAR, Islamabad.

Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1985 and won the coveted Sword of Honour upon completion of initial training at Pakistan Naval Academy.

The newly appointed naval chief has served on various command and staff appointments.

His command appointments include command of two Type-21 ships PNS BADR and PNS TARIQ, Commander 18th Destroyer Squadron, Commandant PNS BAHADUR, Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Commander Central Punjab Lahore, Commander Pakistan Fleet and Commander Karachi.

His distinguished staff appointments include Principal Secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff, Head of F-22P Mission China, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training & Evaluation) and Director General Naval Intelligence.

He is a graduate of Army Command and Staff College Quetta and National Defence University Islamabad. The admiral holds a Master’s Degree in Underwater Acoustics from Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, China.

Presently, he is serving as Chief of Staff (Operations) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi is a recipient of Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-e-Basalat. He has also been conferred upon the French Medal Chevalier (Knight) by the Government of France.