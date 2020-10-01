Share:

Pakistan is being seen as a top tourist and investment destination as the optimism about its economic future grows. This was stated by High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan at a webinar organized by All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Britain-Pakistan Trade and Tourism chaired by Afzal Khan MP on 29 September 2020.

Speaking on the occasion, British parliamentarians, UK Government officials and corporate leaders termed Pakistan a key growth market for trade and tourism being the second largest economy in South Asia. The speakers included Afzal Khan MP, Stephen Kinnock MP, Yasmin Qureshi MP, Khalid Mehmood MP, Alex Sobel MP, Maryam Rab from British Council and Alex McAwan from Virgin Atlantic. Virgin Atlantic is soon going to start its flights between UK and Pakistan.

In his address, the High Commissioner gave an overview of Pakistan’s economy. He informed that Pakistan recorded the current account surplus first time in many years, exports were growing in volume by 8%, stock market rebounded, and tax collection and foreign remittances increased despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic. This happened due to structural reforms introduced by the Government of Prime Minister Imran Khan during the last two years, Mr Khan explained.

The High Commissioner shared that the Government of Pakistan was focusing on the key areas of Responsible Economic Governance; Ease of Doing Businesses and Attracting Foreign Investments; Enhanced Export Earnings through Improved Market Access; Leveraging Technology and Prepping for the IT Revolution; and Promoting Tourism. He outlined the profitable opportunities Pakistan offered in trade and tourism for diaspora as well as foreign investors. Mr Khan termed the UK an important trading partner but noted that the investment and trade statistics suggested much more was needed to be done to realize the potential of the two countries.

Alex McAwan said Virgin Atalntic was looking forward to entering Pakistan market which is an attractive route with its strong diaspora in the UK. The High Commissioner and other participants welcomed the decision of Virgin Atlantic to start flights for Pakistan and wished them well.

APPG on Britain-Pakistan Trade and Tourism is a cross-party parliamentary group that endeavours to enhance bilateral trade and promote tourism between Pakistan and the UK.