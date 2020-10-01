Share:

LAHORE-PTI MNA Asim Nazir and MPA Saeed Ahmad Sadi called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at the Governor House here on Wednesday. Developmental projects and other issues came under discussion during this meeting. Vice-President PTI Chaudhry Ishfaq was also present on the occasion. According to details, the meeting that took place in Governor’s House Lahore on Wednesday discussed various political matters particularly the development projects in Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that our government is taking exemplary practical steps for improvement in various sectors including Education and Health. Global organizations are validating successful economic policies of our government. We will empower our public through municipal elections, he added. Governor Punjab said that Pakistan is on the road to progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The opposition is trying to spread mayhem in the country but we will not let them succeed.

Opposition is talking about protests just to stay politically alive but the public’s support is with the government not with the opposition so we are not afraid of opposition.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the public will not become a part of any anti-government campaign.

No one can stop Pakistan from progressing now. Elections will not take place before 2023.

Rooting out corruption, accountability without discrimination has become vital for a progressive Pakistan.

Governor Punjab said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has steered Pakistan out of the economic crisis. Our economic policies are aimed at uplifting the poor segments of population.

Our government is ensuring meritocracy on every level, he added.