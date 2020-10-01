Share:

Pakistan on Thursday has reported 5 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 312,806. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,484.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 543 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 137,106 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 99,479 in Punjab, 37,811 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,611 in Islamabad, 15,281 in Balochistan, 2,731 in Azad Kashmir and 3,787 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,499 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,235 in Punjab, 1,260 in KP, 146 in Balochistan, 182 in Islamabad, 88 in GB and 74 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 3,548,476 coronavirus tests and 34,239 in last 24 hours. 297,497 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 490 patients are in critical condition.