KARACHI - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday called upon the people to support the Sindh government in keeping the city’s streets, markets, commercial centers and shopping malls clean.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said this during visits to different areas of the district Central here, said a statement.

He said that citizens had expressed gratitude for the restoration of public parks in different parts of the city, installation of street lights on highways and beautiful lights on important buildings. The adviser visited Five Star Chowrangi, Gulberg, Federal.B.Area, Liaqatabad, F.C.Area and other areas.

Administrator Central Muhammad Bakhsh Dharijo briefed Barrister Murtaza Wahab about the ongoing cleaning and development works in the district.

Murtaza Wahab said that it was our responsibility to keep Karachi clean and restore its identity for which our administrators were working on the direction of Sindh government.

He said that public parks in all districts of the city were being rehabilitated; parks were being cleaned, trees were being planted and maintained. Installation of lights on major streets and important buildings of the city was also in full swing and those areas where street lights had been out of order for a long time, were now being rectified, he said.