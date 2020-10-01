Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday wished Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Dr. Abdullah Abdullah all the success in his peace mission. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said theme of meeting with Dr. Abdullah Abdullah was past is an invaluable teacher to learn from but not to live in. "We must look forward towards the future", wrote the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed to develop a system for disbursement of subsidy in a fair, transparent and efficient manner to the beneficiaries. The Prime Minister issued these directives while chairing a meeting to review progress in the ongoing reform process in the power sector.

The Prime Minister asked the relevant departments to prepare a roadmap, while keeping in view the reforms in the power sector, power generation, needs, ups and downs in power usage in different months of the year, cost of production, sales and revenue and impact of electricity on other sectors to bring the power sector out of crisis. He also instructed to adopt a mechanism to fulfil electricity needs of all the other sectors.

The Prime Minister said power sector is facing a serious crisis. He said not only the common man, but the industrial sector was adversely affected by expensive electricity agreements. He said a mountain of circular debt has burdened the national exchequer in order to provide cheap electricity to the consumers. The Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing about taking ahead the ongoing reform process in the power sector and timeframe set for this purpose to achieve various goals.

Adviser on Finance Dr.Hafeez, Federal Ministers including Oner Ayub Khan, Asad Omar and other officials attended the meeting.