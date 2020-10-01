Share:

Lahore - Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal inaugurated Italy-Pakistan footwear technological centre here at Gulberg on Wednesday.

Ambassador of Italy in Pakistan Mr Andreas Ferrarese and Ambassador of Pakistan in Italy attended inaugural ceremony through video link.

Newly elected chairman Pakistan Footwear Manufacturer Association Imran Malik, present chairman Muhammad Younas and industrialists related footwear industry attended the ceremony.

While talking to media, Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the establishment of Italy-Pakistan footwear technological centre is a welcoming step which will help to improve the standard of footwear local industry.

He said problems of leather and footwear industry will be resolved on priority basis and every possible step will be taken to promote this sector.

This sector will be made exportable with the consultation of all stakeholders. He said that cluster development project with the collaboration of UNIDO is continuing and this project will be made result-oriented.

He said that 1.5 billion rupees has been allocated to impart latest training to the youth.

Participation of women in manufacturing sector is being ensured. Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the biggest programme of employment in the history of Punjab is being launched under this programe soft loan upto Rs.1 crore will be provided. Four new technical universities are also being established in Punjab, he concluded. Ambassador of Italy has said that footwear industry will be further promoted with the establishment of Italy-Pakistan footwear technological centre and technical cooperated will be further extended.